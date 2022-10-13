Social Security payments get the biggest raise in more than 40 years

In the new year, Social Security payments will increase by 8.7% which translates into an average additional $144 per month.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Social Security Administration announced the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. This is news that's welcomed by the 66 million Americans who receive these benefits, including 76-year-old Emily Smith.

"It’s a godsend! It’s a godsend!" Smith said. "If you’re single and widowed like I have been, I just don’t know how people could live without it."

Smith gets by on Social Security and as a part-time tai chi instructor at the Sunshine Center for Seniors in St. Petersburg.

For Smith, the impending increase means being able to stay in her home.

"It pretty much means I can stay independent for a few more years in my own apartment," Smith explained.

Anita Fitzgerald has received Social Security benefits for more than a decade. She said the increase couldn’t have come at a better time.

"The way the cost of living is going up now, there’s no cap on inflation... living on fixed income, we really did need this," Fitzgerald said.

In the new year, Social Security payments will increase by 8.7% which translates into an average additional $144 per month.

The typical benefit would be about $1,800 a month.

The increase comes as a result of record inflation in the U.S. A separate government report Thursday showed inflation newly accelerating. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% for September after just 0.1% in August and is up 8.2% for the past 12 months. Jobless claims for unemployment benefits rose for the week.

Florida Gulf Coast University Associate Professor of Economics Victor Claar said this is a routine adjustment in Social Security to account for that record inflation.

"All they're doing is writing up and increasing the dollar amount of the check according to what's happening with that consumer price index inflation, that market basket of goods that a typical family buys in America in a typical month," Claar explained.

Claar said the change protects seniors from losing purchase power.

"Our current inflation affects every American, and in some ways, it hits Americans on fixed incomes the hardest because their income isn't changing," Claar explained.