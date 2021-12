He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Someone got a little richer just in time for the holidays!

A Spring Hill man turned words into cash after claiming a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday Kenneth Mestauskas purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 1400 Pinehurst Drive.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.