How much federal student loan debt do Floridians have?

Ranging from less than $5K to more than $200K, nearly 2.7 million Floridians have outstanding federal student loan debt.

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Tuesday in the legal fight over President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness plan.

Last month, the Biden administration said in the few short weeks the federal student debt relief program was active, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness.

Across the nation, more than 26 million people have applied, and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven, the Biden administration says. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.

Data from the Office of Federal Student Aid, part of the U.S. Department of Education, shows nearly 2.7 million Floridians still owe a combined $104.6 billion in federal student loan debt. That data was last updated in September 2022.

Compared to the two other most populated states — Texas and California — the average Floridian owes more in student loan debt.

The data breaks down the number of Floridians who owe anywhere from less than $5,000 to more than $200,000 in debt.

The more than 1 million Floridians the Biden administration said were approved for student loan forgiveness are included in the nearly 2.7 million people who still have outstanding debt.

That's because those applications were received within the four weeks the program was active before lawsuits against the federal debt relief program and a federal judge's ruling stopped the U.S. Department of Education from processing applications. That meant no money actually went to the people whose applications were approved.