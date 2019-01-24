TAMPA, Fla. — Good news LEGO lovers, your collection could turn into cash.

A study from Russia’s Higher School of Economics found that LEGOs are more valuable than gold.

The study says LEGO investments outperform large stocks, bonds, gold and other alternative investments.

According to TIME, since the turn of the century, the Danish building blocks have actually appreciated better than a lot of other investments.

It doesn’t matter the set, the study found that large, small, movie-based and seasonal sets all had high returns.

LEGOs are considered an iconic toy that has had a dwindling supply over time and a high collectible value, according to the study.

