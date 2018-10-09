We're getting a new look at what the 53-story luxury tower on Tampa's Riverwalk will look like.

New renderings of Riverwalk Place released Monday include the two-story 20th floor Sky Deck, which will feature a swimming pool.

Riverwalk Place will have retail and office spaces as well as condominiums. The plan also reveals five new restaurants along the Riverwalk.

The tower was designed by the architectural firm Gensler, the company behind the tallest tower in China. The interiors of the building are being done by Thom Filicia, one of the original cast members of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

Construction is due to start the first half of 2019, while the sales center is opening as early as next month.

