Tampa awarded nearly $2M to put toward affordable housing program

City leaders are reportedly dedicating the funds to Tampa's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa has been awarded nearly $2 million to put towards one of its affordable housing programs.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Wednesday it will give out more than $100 million to non-profit organizations, along with state and local government agencies, to protect children and families from home health hazards, a news release from the city explains.

So what are city leaders specifically doing with the money? They are dedicating the funds to Tampa's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

Tampa will also pay for home inspections and new sets of repairs that address home health hazards, city leaders explain.

That means income-eligible homeowners can receive repairs and replacements valued at up to $50,000 through this program, whether it be roofing, air conditioning, electrical or plumbing, according to the release.

The HUD grant will also include remediation for mold, lead-based paint and radon on top of it covering the initial house inspections.

"Helping families remain in their existing homes is part of our affordable housing initiative," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "This program has allowed us to improve living conditions and bring peace of mind to hundreds of homeowners who, otherwise, could not afford to pay for expensive repairs.

"We are ecstatic to learn of HUD's generous grant and are excited it will also result in a more resilient and sustainable housing inventory."

Last year, 42 homes received repairs through the program, city leaders report. An additional 90 homes are expected to be covered by this HUD grant in 2022.



