ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You probably haven't been driving as much as you used to.

Many of us are working from home instead of having to commute so you might not have noticed that gas prices are down to about $1.75 for a gallon of regular at some pumps around the Tampa Bay area.

That is just two cents more than the average price back in 2009 during the recession.

"I think with the coronavirus a lot of people are heeding the warning and staying home and what that means is there a fewer people out on the road, so the demand for gasoline much lower than it has been recent weeks in normally what it would be this time of year," AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins told 10News.

Jenkins adds you shouldn't hurry to buy gas because it's probably going to drop even lower.

According to AAA, the average Wednesday was $1.85 a gallon. A year ago, it was $2.74.

