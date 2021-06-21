Most Tampa Bay-area families will qualify for child tax credit

Rep. Kathy Castor wants to help families ensure they get monthly payments for the tax credit.

TAMPA, Fla. — Most parents in Florida are going to get child tax credit payments, part pandemic recovery with the American Rescue Plan.

According to U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, more than 80 percent of children in our area qualify, including nearly 13,000 kids who will be lifted out of poverty with these benefits.

If you filed your taxes in the last two years, you don't have to do anything to get the payments through the end of the year. But if you didn't make enough to file, you're going to want to go to a special portal on the IRS's website.

Later this month, there will also be a place where parents can opt-out of the monthly payments and continue filing when they do their taxes next spring.

Here's how the payments break down monthly: If your child is 5 years old or younger, you'll get $300 dollars. You'll receive $250 dollars per child for those who are 6 to 17.

Parents will receive less for making $75,000 or more a year. The payments will start in July.

If you don't have internet access at home, you can go to a Hillsborough County Library or to the Resource Center at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County or the Early Learning Coalition to apply for the benefits.