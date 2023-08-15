Planning for retirement: What to know about getting the most out of social security benefits

Possible changes are coming for social security.

TAMPA, Fla. — The social security program has been around for 88 years, but many experts believe it will run out of funds in the next 10 years. While Congress is working on solutions, you need to look at what's best for you.

For many retirees, social security makes up about 30 percent of their income. Many are starting to dip into those funds at 62. But if you can hold out until the full retirement age of 67, then you'll get more money.

Unfortunately, not everyone can wait. Life can throw some curve balls at us as we get older, with job loss, health issues or any other unplanned major expenses. Lately, simply the cost of living has gone up unexpectedly.

Michael Berkhahn is a Certified Financial Planner and Vice President of Graham Capital Wealth Management. He says more people are starting to draw on the social security funds earlier.

"With people that are in retirement, you know, inflation, I think that has a big factor of why people have decided to or had to have start taking Social Security a little bit sooner than maybe they were expected," Berkhahn said.

For those that are concerned about social security running out of money, Berkhahn says he believes two things could happen before that — 1. Benefits could be reduced, meaning less money per month. 2. The retirement age could be raised from 67 to 70.

Berkhahn says the earlier you start saving for retirement, the better. But remember it's never too late. He adds that it's best if you can go into retirement debt free.

"Whether it's to your car, student loans, credit cards, you know, things like that. If you can go into debt free, go into retirement as debt free as possible, your income is just going to go that much further in retirement," he said.