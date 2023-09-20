Tampa City Council agrees on budget, with emphasis on affordable housing and fire department

The millage rate will not increase, prompting council members to reallocate funding from what would've been $45 million of tax dollars.

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa City Council approved next year's budget after a discussion that went late into the night Tuesday.

The 2024 budget is $1.9 million. And because the millage rate won't increase, as Mayor Jane Castor had proposed, council members will have to decide how to fund public safety and infrastructure, along with affordable housing.

The foundation of Tampa's housing market is shaky, but to Robin Lockett of Florida Rising, the landscape is looking greener.

"We are still in a housing crisis," Lockett said. "It's still a band-aid... but last night was a great win."

More than $12 million will go toward the affordable housing program, which is more than double the previous budget.

Public safety was another hot topic at the meeting, especially regarding new fire stations, not only because of old infrastructure but to improve response times, Nick Stocco, president of the city's firefighter's union, said.

City council moved forward with plans to allow the design of a new fire station in north Tampa. The cost is estimated to be $1.5 million.

"It's saving the lives of the citizens, the residents, the taxpayers, and saving the lives of the firefighters," Stocco said.

Both the fire and police departments will receive $8 more million from the community investment tax. Stocco said it appears funding was also secured for 18 new positions, but they're still waiting on a new grant to hopefully encompass a total of 30 positions.

The Tampa City Council initially rejected Mayor Castor's proposal of a 16% tax hike.

"I had hoped our 2024 budget would do more to address longer-term deferred maintenance needs such as improving our roads, but the budget City Council members approved ensures that we will continue to maintain our excellent levels of service," Castor said.

An additional $7 million will go toward street paving and reprogramming.

In an interview, Castor also expressed more need for funding long-term for public safety and parks. Councilman Luis Viera echoed the same sentiments, especially the need for long-term investments in public safety.

"In my opinion, all seven council members did an amazing job in rolling up their sleeves working hard and getting to work for the people of Tampa," Viera said.