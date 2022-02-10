Inflation in the Tampa, St. Pete region jumped 9.6% this past year

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the most notable increase seen in the Tampa Bay area was for shelter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Prices are on the rise when it comes to goods and services that Americans use on a daily basis. And the impacts of inflation sweeping the nation hasn't missed the Tampa Bay area.

A report published on Feb. 10 by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the consumer price index for the Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater region has gone up 9.6 percent in the past year.

On a smaller scale, the Labor Department says that means prices in the area have seen an increase of 2.4 percent from Nov. 2021 to Jan. 2022.

Breaking things down into categories, the Department reports the food index increased 6.2 percent, while the energy index rose by 25.1 percent in the last 12 months. The driving factor behind inflation seen in the energy index can be attributed, in part, to the increase seen in gasoline, the report reads.

The only decline noted for the region was due to some new relief utility and gasoline indexes are noted to have been seen on a bimonthly basis beginning in November 2021.

Overall, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the most notable increase seen in the Tampa Bay area was for shelter. Inflation rates for new and used cars were also high, according to the report.

"The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living," the report reads.

Each month the Department says it collects prices in 75 urban areas across the country from 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail locations.

Across the nation, the steady surge in prices has left many Americans less able to afford food, gas, rent, child care and other necessities. There are also few signs that inflation will slow significantly anytime soon.

Most of the factors that have forced up prices since last spring remain in place: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Plus, ports and warehouses are overwhelmed and many products and parts remain in short supply.