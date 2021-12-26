Ways to cut your tax bill this year

You have until Dec. 31!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're looking to save on your 2021 tax bill, you can — just be mindful of the calendar.

The deadline to make any last-minute tax moves is Dec. 31 and, yes, there are few options to consider right now to still make an impact, according to financial experts.

Even by making just a few moves, thousands of dollars could be saved at the end of the year, according to the USA Today. Here are just a few of them:

Donate to charity

"Any donation that you make definitely helps you when it comes to your tax return," said Gary Garcia, an independent financial adviser with 3G Wealth Management. His statements are not tax advice for your personal situation, and you should reach out to an adviser with any questions.

"If you are middle class making about $100,000 a year, you're saving $132 per year in taxes by giving $600 to a charitable organization."

Under the CARES Act, according to USA Today, people who take a standard deduction can use a deduction for cash donations of up to $300 made to a 501(c)(3) organization. It doubles to $600 for married couples filing jointly.

If you plan to itemize deductions, there are more charitable options available, such as donating to Goodwill, the Salvation Army, giving a car to non-profits and more.

Remember this: save those receipts.

Consider looking at your stock portfolio, too.

"There's a lot of other strategies that are also available to middle-class Americans. One thing that has been a phenomenal strategy, especially recently with the run-up in the stock market, is to gift appreciated stocks to charitable organizations," Garcia said. "The charities don't pay the capital gains tax, you don't pay the capital gains tax, you still get to benefit of making the donation to a charity and getting the tax break."

Add to retirement accounts

Dollars going into a 401(k) account go in pre-tax, which means your taxable income for the year is lower with more money put in, according to CNBC. But you'll want to check with your employer and its plan to make sure you can add in more money.

Traditional IRA accounts generally allow you to deduct any contributions you make from your taxable income now, Forbes says.

'Other dependent credit'