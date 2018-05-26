Businesses across the nation are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love this Memorial Day to thank them for their service.

While Memorial Day is a day for honoring military personnel who died in service, restaurants and stores are offering freebies and special discounts to veterans and active military.

Veterans and other military personnel can enjoy discounts when they show a military identification. At some businesses, discharge papers, Veterans Administration cards and veterans organization membership cards also can be used to prove service.

The discounts are similar to what businesses offer on Veterans Day, though on a smaller scale.

Some savings extend to spouses and families and a few military discounts are offered year-round.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through Tuesday, military members get 10% off purchases.

Ace Hardware: Participating stores will give away 1 million free American flags to consumers Saturday. No purchase is necessary and limit one per customer.

A.C. Moore: 15% off your total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

Bass Pro Shops: 5% everyday military discount.

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 10% off entire purchase for active duty, reserve military, retirees, veterans, spouses and dependent children with military ID or veteran status on driver’s license.

Blue Star Museums: Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, active military and their families get free admission to more than 2,000 museums.

Cinemark: Military discounts are available for active duty, active reserved, retired and dependents who show a valid U.S. government issued military ID at the box office. Some restrictions may apply and discount days and times vary by location.

David's Bridal: Through May 31, current active duty, spouses and signifcant others who present a valid military ID get 10% off their entire purchase in any U.S. David's Bridal store.

Foot Locker: Save 20% on most online purchases after verifying your military service.

Fresh Market: Saturday through Monday, active military, veterans and their spouses get 10% off purchases with military ID. Excludes alcohol and gift card purchases.

Home Depot: All military veterans get a 10% discount on Memorial Day and there’s also a year-round 10% discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.

J.C. Penney: Through Monday, current and former military personnel and their immediate family members get 10% off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply.

J.C. Penney Portraits: Through June 30 at participating locations, members of the military can get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lids: Through Monday, with a military ID get free embroidery and customization.

Lowe’s: 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Nike: Active, veteran, retired and reservists, spouses and dependents of active personnel get a 10% military discount at Nike.com and Nike, Converse and Hurley stores. To get the discount online, verification of eligibility is required and a military ID is required to get in-store savings.

Old Time Pottery: 10% military discount every day to active, retired military and their immediate families.

Rack Room Shoes: 10% military discount on Memorial Day as well as every Tuesday.

Sherwin-Williams: Through May 31, the company is offering an additional 10% off on top of its year-round 15% military discount for active military, veterans reservists and their spouses.

Sleep Number: Through June 3, active military and veterans save an extra $100 on any sale price when they get a promo code at www.sleepnumber.com/military.

UFC Gym: During the Memorial Day weekend, UFC Gym signature and franchise locations nationwide are offering free gym access to active and retired military and their families. Also, there will be zero enrollment fees for military. Find locations at www.ufcgym.com.

Walgreens: With a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service, 20% off regular price items on Memorial Day. This offer is for vets, active duty and families.

More discounts: Cell phone providers including AT&T and T-Mobile, select hotels, auto retailers and theme parks also have military savings.

