Tampa airport to get $21.7M in federal funds for jobs, airport improvements

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport will receive more than $21.7 million in new federal funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor says in a news release.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help ensure that Tampa International Airport remains one of the one best airports in the world," she wrote in a statement.

The total funding is $21,711,252 and will allow the airport to fund jobs and airport improvements.

"Tampa Airport is one of our most important economic engines and the gateway to the dynamic Tampa Bay region," Castor's statement continues.

"These investments will help build a safer and more sustainable airport while creating jobs and connecting Tampa Bay to the world."

The airport will also get a similar portion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the next five years which is part of an airport development program, the release explains.

TPA can also reportedly compete with other airports across the country for a chance to get an additional $5 billion nationally for "terminal and landside improvements."

“I am thrilled to deliver for our neighbors and businesses and I am more determined than ever to replace the outdated FAA air traffic control tower," Castor wrote.