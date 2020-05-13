Unemployed Floridians hurting, demand action from local lawmakers

Lawmakers voted down a special session last week leaving Floridians lost even longer.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's no secret unemployed Floridians are hurting. They say the still broken unemployment system feels like the state is rubbing salt in their wounds.

After almost two months in financial limbo and lawmakers voting down a special session last week, some Floridians feel they have no other choice but to rally for help.

On Friday, Floridians plan to rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park, in Orlando.

In an effort to demonstrate while following CDC guidelines and ensuring safety, a car caravan will circle the block around the park in protest.

"The bottom line is that workers can't wait," unemployed worker Tammy Smith said.

10 Tampa Bay spoke to Smith one month ago. Now, four weeks later she says she still hasn't gotten any unemployment help. The same goes for her friend, Judy, who after six weeks is running out of options.

"I started my application on March 27 and I was never able to get it to go through the system," Judy Tanzosch said. It took her 45 days to finally get the glitchy unemployment website to accept her application.

"I'm concerned that I will lose everything I have ever worked for. It's not just about me losing everything, it's about all of us and all our hopes and dreams of our lives that we've created," she said.

One of those dreams is owning a home, but with the unemployment benefits failing her, she's had to rely on her mom for financial help.

"The thought of having to move back in with my 70-year-old mother just seems ridiculous that the state is putting people in this situation," Tanzosch said.

Trying to be proactive, Tanzosch applied for food stamps, federal help and reached out to local lawmakers for assistance but, still nothing.

"I don't understand why the Governor doesn't call a special session. We could finally have an opportunity to talk about how to help Florida families instead of avoid the mess," Tanzosch said.

Frustrated over the system and lack of action, Tanzosch was inspired to act, joining a group that organizes rallies and writing campaigns to lawmakers.

"We are trying to make as much noise as we can so that the government will wake up and give us relief. We need relief," Tanzosch said.

She says asking people to go more than a month without unemployment benefits is unreasonable compared to other states where benefits kicked in immediately.

You can learn more about Friday's rally here.

