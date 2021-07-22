Strangers won't be able to see your Venmo transactions any longer

Users had been able to view information about complete strangers' financial transactions.

If you're a user of Venmo, PayPal's mobile app that allows you to send and receive funds with the tap of a button, you may be happy to know that some changes are being made when it comes to privacy.

In a press release, the company said it wanted to give customers a "brand new, intuitive Venmo experience."

Over the past couple of years there had been a lot of criticism about the app's "global feed," which allowed users to see transactions being done between complete strangers.

It happened because when users first joined the community, their information was set to "public" by default. This enabled strangers to learn a lot about you and your transactions.

Now, the global feed setting will be removed, and the "friends feed" will be the only social feed available to customers.

"The Venmo community has grown to more than 70 million customers, so this change allows customers to connect and share meaningful moments and experiences with the people who matter most," the company mentioned in its release.

A new navigation design will allow users to switch between their social feeds, Venmo products, and their personal profiles.