Will Social Security be around when I retire?

A new report from the Social Security trustees shows that funds will run out sooner than expected. Here's what that means for younger generations.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the government reported that Social Security reserve funds are set to run out one year earlier than expected.

Now this doesn't mean that the benefits will be gone entirely. It just means that that Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2034 instead of 2035, like the trustees previously thought.

For the first time in 39 years, the cost of delivering benefits will exceed the program’s total income and interest during this year. So from 2034 on, Social Security will be tapping its savings to pay full benefits.

Why did this happen?

The COVID-19 pandemic affected just about every part of our lives, and Social Security is no exception.

The economy went into a recession when the U.S. lost a staggering 22.4 million jobs in March and April 2020 as the pandemic forced businesses to close or cut their hours. Even as millions are returning to work and the economy is bouncing back, the labor force is still 5.7 million jobs below where it was before the pandemic hit.

Though, some experts say the pandemic just worsened problems that already existed within the program. Social Security trust funds were already set to run out in about 14 or 15 years, at which point, if nothing is done, some estimate that the program will only be able to pay out about 75-percent to 80-percent of the promised benefits.

Should I be worried?

It's hard to say.

A study reported by CNBC shows that roughly 1 in 4 younger Americans believe that Social Security won't be available to them when they retire.

And this isn't completely unfounded. Social Security is mainly funded by payroll taxes from working Americans to provide benefits to those who are retired or disabled, or families in which a spouse or parent dies. But because the pandemic caused job losses and reduced earnings, the Social Security trust fund diminished as well, per CNBC.

However, many experts believe that lawmakers will put a plan in place to resolve the program's shortcomings before Social Security benefits need to be cut.

What can I do about it now?

Whatever happens to Social Security funding in the future, something you can do now is jump-start your retirement plan.

The U.S. Department of Labor suggests learning about your retirement needs now so you can start saving, little by little. The agency says it's a good idea to contribute to your employer's retirement plan, like a 401(k). Another way to save money, the DOL suggests, is to look into investment opportunities.

You can see the Department of Labor's full list of suggestions here.