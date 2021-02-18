Women sentenced for stealing from prepaid college accounts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman who once worked for the Florida Prepaid College Program has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for stealing about $42,000 from parents who had been paying into the system.
Court records show Jamilla Ciar Hall was sentenced Tuesday in Tallahassee federal court. She pleaded guilty in September to multiple charges.
Hall was working for a company in 2018 that was contracted by the Florida Prepaid College Program to provide administrative services.
Prosecutors say Hall fraudulently changed mailing information on accounts, causing them to be canceled so that refund checks would be sent to her.
