TAMPA, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed up the way people are working right now. It could have you home to help with childcare because kids are out of school, or because your can't go to work.

There are a lot of job opportunities out there that give you the opportunities to work from home.

These jobs really vary when it comes to the skills needed. Some require degrees, but many don't.

Brie Reyolds is the career resource development manager at Flexjobs. She says there are some basic requirements for anyone who wants to work from home.

"For remote work specifically, the skills that people look for are solid written, verbal and communication skills. So, you want to be able to communicate in a remote way. Time and task management, being able to keep yourself focused and on task and technology comfort," Reynolds said,

That means being able to troubleshoot any minor technical issues that come up with your wifi or computer programs.

Right now, there are remote jobs available in:

Information Technology and computers

The medical and health field

Customer service.

There are also sites like Flexjobs.com, which are subscription-based. It gives you regular listings of remote jobs that fit your skills.

And, the jobs have all been vetted as legitimate positions. The site also has a ton of free information that could help people get started on the right track.

You don't have to join a subscription site to find a remote job, you can search a company's job site directly as well.

