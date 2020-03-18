One was has died, and another person is hurt after a commuter trail hit the car they were in South Florida.

It happened in Pompano Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that a Brigthline high-speed passenger train hit the car at a Pompano Beach crossing.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead. Nobody on the passenger train was injured in the crash.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating how the crash happened.

The identity of the two people involved has not been released.

