One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at a high school football game in Jacksonville.

It happened at Raines High School in the northwest part of the city. The Raines Vikings had been playing the Lee Generals.

In a video from Twitter, a man at the scene asks "Someone got shot in the face?" And, a woman tending to a crying woman replies to the man: "up there."

Shots fired in the parking lot of Raines vs Lee after the game. People running! “Someone got shot in the face” @WJXTBJackson @BrentASJax @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/lBt7MNfu7n — Andre' R. Ellis (@andreellis55) August 25, 2018

Earlier in the game, a video was posted to social media showing football players lying down on the field after what was labeled a "disturbance." The triple shooting did not occur until hours later.

Police still pulling into Raines. Police tape around the school. Terrible scene after a great game between Raines and Lee pic.twitter.com/E4rTWE5J8M — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) August 25, 2018

Warren Jones, district school board member for Raines' district, said he was at the game before the shooting.

"It's a tragedy, a reflection of the neighborhood," Jones said. "School is a microcosm of what is happening there."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTLV