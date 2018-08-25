One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at a high school football game in Jacksonville.
It happened at Raines High School in the northwest part of the city. The Raines Vikings had been playing the Lee Generals.
In a video from Twitter, a man at the scene asks "Someone got shot in the face?" And, a woman tending to a crying woman replies to the man: "up there."
Earlier in the game, a video was posted to social media showing football players lying down on the field after what was labeled a "disturbance." The triple shooting did not occur until hours later.
Warren Jones, district school board member for Raines' district, said he was at the game before the shooting.
"It's a tragedy, a reflection of the neighborhood," Jones said. "School is a microcosm of what is happening there."
