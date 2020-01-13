BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla — Pinellas County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a deadly house fire on Belleair Bluffs.
Firefighters were called to 475 Bluff View Drive around 5 a.m. Monday for reports of a house fire.
Investigators say three people were in the home, one of them died.
The State Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- ATM explodes at Regions Bank in Valrico
- 'A big old fish!': 350-pound grouper caught in Southwest Florida
- No bond for driver accused of hitting, killing jogger on Bayshore Boulevard
- Missing Ohio woman's car found in Marion County
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter