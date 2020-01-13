BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla — Pinellas County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a deadly house fire on Belleair Bluffs.

Firefighters were called to 475 Bluff View Drive around 5 a.m. Monday for reports of a house fire.

Investigators say three people were in the home, one of them died.

The State Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter