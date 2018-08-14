KUSA — One person is in critical condition and nine other people are injured after a natural gas explosion that a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department called the biggest one the city has seen in 10 years.

It happened at a four-plex at Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue - the Baker neighborhood - around 1 p.m., according to Greg Pixley with DFD.

One person was initially trapped in the rubble, Pixley said, but that person was since rescued by firefighters. The other injuries range from burns to blunt force trauma.

SKY9

There is an active fire burning right now and there is moderate damage to buildings across the street and to cars adjacent to the building.

Pixley said during an afternoon news briefing that he could still smell lingering pockets of natural gas more than an hour after the initial explosion was reported.

It's still unclear how this happened or what caused the explosion as this is still in the "investigation phase", Pixley said.

It's unclear if every person is accounted for at this time, but Pixley said there have been no reports of any deaths so far.

Something very similar happened in this area about 15 years ago, according to Pixley.

Santa Fe is closed from Ellsworth Avenue to 5th Avenue. Side streets may also be affected in the immediate area.

Xcel Energy Colorado, the metro area's largest utility company, has crews on-site and is helping with the investigation.

Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said in these situations, the company shuts off the gas in the immediate building and any others in the area that might be in danger. They do the same for overhead power lines and try to "redirect the power so folks don’t lose electricity," Aguayo said.

Anyone with a gas emergency is urged to call Xcel at 1-800-895-2999.

