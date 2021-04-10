Attorney General Dave Yost is detailing the results of the operation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A firefighter with the Columbus Division of Fire was arrested as part of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation that resulted in the arrest of more than 200 people and the recovery of 10 missing children.

Attorney General Dave Yost is detailing the results of the operation, referred to as "Ohio Knows," during a briefing with several law enforcement agencies on Monday. You can watch updates in the player below:

The operation, which spanned one week, led to the arrest of 161 people seeking to buy sex, including three people seeking to buy sex from a minor and 50 people offering to sell sex. Additionally, investigators recovered 10 missing children. Those children have been offered services, according to an update from the Attorney General's Office.

Among those arrested was a city council member, a teacher, a professor, a pilot and a firefighter Yost said.

"I shake my head and can't believe those stories," said Yost. "It happens everywhere."

Columbus City Council passed an ordinance last month aimed at holding offenders accountable, while also assisting victims. The anti-human trafficking plan focuses on criminal justice, victim services, technology, education and community collaboration.

"We will continue to partner with all of our agencies statewide to address this very serious issue," said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Columbus firefighter Andrew Bartnikowski was just one of the arrests made on Sept. 27. He is charged with counts of engaging in prostitution.

According to court records, Bartnikowski responded to an online advertisement to pay for sex.

He engaged in multiple text messages and calls and arrived at a hotel room where undercover officers posing as prostitutes were waiting for him.

Bartnikowski has been working with the Columbus Division of Fire Station 10 in Franklinton.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin released the following statement on Bartnikowski's arrest:

"We have been made aware of criminal allegations against one of our members. The Divison of Fire works very hard to make sure the women and men we employ are trusted without question by the public we serve when we respond to calls for assistance.

"The charges against this firefighter are disappointing and not acceptable by our division standards. The member named will be given due process through the criminal court system as well as face an administration investigation to determine rules and regulations violations. Any division charges or discipline will be a result of that investigation."

______