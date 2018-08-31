Evil lives on this Halloween! Universal Studios Florida presents the World’s Premier Halloween Event, Halloween Horror Nights! Select nights starting Sept 14 through Nov 3. Click here to enter to win your tickets

WARNING: EVENT MAY BE TOO INTENSE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 13. NO COSTUMES OR MASKS ALLOWED.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions and entertainment subject to availability and may change without notice. Free self-parking after 6PM is not valid on Halloween Horror Nights™ event nights. Other restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2018 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

