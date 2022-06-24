Two other girls remain at Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of three young girls who were critically injured after a west Columbus house fire Thursday morning has died, fire officials confirmed to 10TV. Two other girls, ages 7 and 8, remain at Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said a 10-year-old girl passed away at Nationwide Children's Hospital Thursday night. Her name has not been released.

Firefighters battled the flames at the house on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street before 1 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and a large fire when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found the girls and a 22-year-old man, later identified as Robert Taylor, on the home's second floor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, Geitter said.

Firefighters said a woman was also found outside of the home when crews arrived. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and her condition was described as stable.