WASHINGTON — Police need your help locating a 10-year-old girl from D.C. who has been reported missing twice in four days.

Bethany Martin was last seen in the 4000 block of South Capitol Terrace, Southeast on Saturday.

Bethany is a black female with a medium complexion, who's 4-foot-10 and weighs 95 lbs, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black and white Vans.

But Police said Martin was also reported missing on Wednesday, and was found Friday.

Police said in their original missing persons report that Martin was last seen in the care of D.C. Child and Family Services in the 200 block of I Street in Southeast.

She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with gray stripes, red and black stripe pants and black and white shoes.

Police want anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin to call (202) 727-9099.

