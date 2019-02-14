BOWIE, Md. — One-hundred-and-five-year-old Annie Berry met her great-great granddaughter Olivia for the first time Thursday during a visit of all five generations of Berry’s family to the Genesis Larkin Chase Center in Bowie.

“I think she’s cute like Grandmama”, Berry winked and laughed as the one-week-old baby let out a cry.

Berry turned 105 on January 18.

The family gathering provided a moment for her family to reflect on the history Ms. Berry has witnessed in her lifetime.

Berry was born in Meridian Mississippi in 1914 and recalled picking cotton, shucking corn and milking cows.

“She said before I leave this earth we will see a black president,” said granddaughter Annie Sewell, who is named for her grandmother. “I didn’t think it, but it came to pass,” Sewell marveled.

Ms. Berry migrated to North Carolina where she worked as the caretaker for a white family. She married and eventually retired from a career as an administrator for a school system before moving to the D.C. region to live with family members.

Ms. Sewell said racism has not been defeated in her grandmother’s lifetime.

Ms. Berry said she envisions a loving world for her new great great granddaughter.

“I’d like for her to be kind and loving and do what mother says to do,” Ms. Berry said.

Ms. Berry said she attributes her age to "obedience to the Lord".