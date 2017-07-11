If you're a fan of more sunshine than rainfall then this will be the week for you. While there will remain a small chance for a few afternoon showers and storms most of the days this week will primarily be filled with sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast will dominate our weather as we head into the week. This area of high pressure will bring us a good supply of dry air which will keep cloud cover, much less, rainfall at a minimum today. Temperatures, as a result of mostly sunny skies, will warm into the low-middle 90s this afternoon. While most of the area won't see any rain today there will still be a small chance for a few isolated showers or storms late this afternoon into the evening.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds will start out of the east today and then shift to the north around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

The isolated storms that develop this afternoon will dissipate quickly after sunset and give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-upper 70s.

For the rest of the week we will keep a 30% chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and storms with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

