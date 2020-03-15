WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a critically missing boy from Southeast, D.C.

According to police, Geries Bugg-Bey, 11, was last seen in the 2300 block of Altamont Pl, Southeast at approximately 8:11 a.m. Friday.

Police describe Bugg-Bey as a black male, standing 5-feet tall in height, weighing 120 pounds with a medium complexion. Police say he has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey shoulders and sleeves with a navy polo shirt, khaki pants along with black, white, and red Jordan sneakers.

Police say he has a birthmark under his right eye.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Geries Bugg-Bey is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9009.

