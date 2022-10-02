11-year-old boy is slowly recovering at the hospital after a hit and run

Last Friday Johnson’s family says he was hit by a car while riding his bike near Phelps and Troyan Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Vito Johnson is up and alert following a hit and run crash on Friday night.

“He’s responding, he’s blessed, he’s in great spirits, you say anything to him he’ll try to talk but he still has a sore chest and sore throat," said Doris Cummings, aunt of Vito Johnson.

Last Friday, Johnson’s family said he was hit by a car while riding his bike around 6 p.m. near Phelps and Troyan Street.

He was in a medically induced coma at UF Health Jacksonville with a fractured skull and spine. Johnson had to get brain surgery on his birthday Saturday.

“He’s fighting and he’s a improving way beyond measures then we would’ve even thought," said Cummings.

Johnson’s mother Victoria said they have not heard any updates from police, and she just wants justice for her son.

“We know JSO is busy but these parents need to be updated to what’s going on," said Janice Williams, Johnson's great aunt.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News they continue to seek information on the possible suspect and the vehicle being driven at the time.