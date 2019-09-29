HOUSTON — KHOU 11 has confirmed the young boy who collapsed at a football event last week has died.

Justin Elbert with the Klein Independent School District said the 11-year-old died Saturday.

Family identified the boy as Josiah Miles. They said Josiah was removed from life support at Texas Children's Hospital Saturday.

Josiah collapsed at a football event held at Strack Intermediate School the evening of Sept. 24. Trainers at the event used an AED on the child, who was said to be unresponsive shortly after collapsing.

Josiah's family said the collapse was not related to football, even though he had just finished football practice. They said the blood vessels in his brain burst, and doctors still do not know the cause.

Josiah did not have a pre-existing medical condition, according to his family.

Josiah was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands after paramedics were able to get a faint heartbeat while administering CPR. At one point he was said to be breathing on his own, although he remained in the hospital.

Klein ISD officials said the football event was not affiliated with the school district but was being held on school grounds.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Josiah's family.

