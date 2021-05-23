12-year JPSO veteran dies 4 years after being wounded on duty

Sheriff Lopinto said Arnold was a well-known deputy who was held in the highest regard by his peers because of his commitment to serve others.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the passing of Detective Stephen Arnold on Sunday.

Arnold was a 12 year veteran of JPSO who previously served as a detective with the DEA Task Force.

NOTE: The above video is from 2016 when Stephen Arnold was wounded.

Lopinto said Arnold was a well-known person who was held in the highest regard by his peers because of his commitment to serve Jefferson Parish.

Arnold has received commendations for his service including two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award For Valor.

At the time of his injury, he received a Purple Heart. He will receive the JPSO Medal of Honor, posthumously.

Arnold was wounded on January 26, 2016, while serving a warrant along wth other members of his task force, to an address in the 3500 block of Douglas Street in New Orleans.

According to Lopinto, a suspect started shooting at members of the task force when they entered the building.

Arnold was shot several times and was rushed to the hospital and was under intense medical care until he died, Lopinto said Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested and was sentenced to 35 years in a federal facility.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made and will be announced early in the week.

