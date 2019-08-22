CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl in Cleveland.

Police say Jealeah Hickman was last seen at the West Park rapid station Wednesday afternoon.

It was around 2:30 p.m. when she was last seen getting out of Newton D. Baker school with a group of friends. They were walking away from the bus stop.

Jealeah is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue polo.

Anybody with information is asked to call police immediately.