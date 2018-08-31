A look at the list of attendees and participants of late Republican Senator John McCain's memorial services may surprise you.

But McCain wasn't just any Republican senator. A dubbed Lion of the Senate, McCain showed a certain civility toward his Congress colleagues with opposing views. He had Democrat friends. He stressed bipartisanship.

That emphasis on a bipartisanship has continued days after his death to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Thursday, 11 Democrat senators attended McCain's memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke along with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

According to the New York Times, McCain began planning memorial services shortly after he learned of his diagnosis of glioblastoma.

He began making phone calls in the spring to the people he wanted to be a part of his memorial services.

Here's a list of those people:

Presidents

Barack Obama

George W. Bush

McCain asked the two men who defeated him in his two presidential runs to give eulogies at his memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Vice Presidents

Joe Biden

Dan Quayle

Biden not only spoke at McCain's Phoenix service where he called McCain his brother. Biden will also be a pallbearer on Saturday at the National Cathedral in D.C.

Current and former senators

The following senators attended the service at North Phoenix Baptist Church on McCain's last day in Arizona.

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Senator John Boozman (R-AR)

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN)

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI)

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID)

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Former Senator Jon Kyl

Former Senator Carl Levin (D-MI)

Former Senator Connie Mack (R-FL)

Former Senator Gordon Smith (R-OR)

Athletes

Larry Fitzgerald

Luis Gonzalez

Shane Doan

It is no secret that McCain loved his Arizona sports teams.

The fact that he had Arizona athletes as close friends speaks to his fandom of sports and pride of Arizona. Fitzgerald called his friendship with McCain an unlikely but cherished friendship on Thursday speaking at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Diamondbacks great Gonzalez and Coyotes legend Shane Doan were among the pallbearers Thursday.

Celebrities, public figures

Warren Beatty

Vladimir Kara-Murza

At least one of these will come ​​​​​as a surprise to people, or maybe both.

McCain cherished his friendships and by the names of the lists above, it's clear he had friends from all walks of life. According to the Washington Post, conservative McCain and Hollywood liberal Beatty, though disagreeing on a lot political issues, have been dear friends for decades.

Lastly, while much of the ceremonies of McCain's final public moments sends a message to Trump, Russian dissident Kara-Murza's invitation sends a message to Vladmir Putin. The two had both criticized Putin and Trump for his relationship with him.

