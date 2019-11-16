ST FRANCIS, Minn. — Jodi Dovel and Phil Organ's home in St. Francis is destroyed along with nearly all their possessions, but they say that isn't the worst part.

"Even now I come here and it's silent. That's not right. I want to hear my dogs bark. I just want to hear them," Organ said.

Dovel and Organ were at work when a fire late Thursday morning killed all 13 dogs inside the home. Twelve belonged to Dovel and Organ. One was a friend's dog.

"And she lost her pet, too," Dovel said.

Dovel and Organ own Crystal Winds Australian Shepherds, where they breed, raise, and train Australian Shepherds out of their home. They say their dogs have competed all over the country.

"Some of our vacations are spent going to see them compete and being proud of them, just like a parent would watch their kids play soccer," said Dovel.

"They're our kids," Organ said.

The Isanti Fire Chief says they aren't sure yet what started the fire, but that it spread from the ground floor to the attic. He says the home was engulfed before crews could get there.

"The only blessing is the Fire Marshal feels they probably passed from smoke inhalation first," Dovel said.

Dovel and Organ are living with family while they figure out what to do next.

"We went to work that day and that's what we had for clothes when we got home. Everything's gone," Organ said.

They hope to rebuild, but recognize they'll never be able to replace the dogs they lost.

"It's hard to close your eyes, because you see their faces," Dovel said.

Friends have set up two GoFundMe pages to help Dovel and Organ, you can find them here and here.

