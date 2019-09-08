BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Bartow County are searching for a 16-year-old who’s been missing more than a week.

Ashley Ray is said to possibly be in the Atlanta or Mableton area. Police said she left home last Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said she is about 5 feet tall and 180 pounds, with tattoos on both forearms.

Pictures provided by the sheriff’s office show the tattoos are stylized versions of the words “royalty” and “love.”

Ray’s hair is dyed a reddish brown, according to police.

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA

Investigators search for missing man who rode away on his motorcycle, never returned

Elderly man with dementia missing from Cobb Co. found safe

Deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old in Cherokee County