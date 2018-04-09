Firefighters safely rescued 19 people from a ride that malfunctioned at the Washington State Fair Monday.

The ride called "El Nino" was full of fair-goers when it became stuck in the air. Pierce County firefighters said all 19 on board were brought to safety.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. The ride will remain out of service until repairs can be made.

Augustina Boyer-Redman was on the ride with her sister and niece when it malfunctioned. She says they were stuck upside down mid-air. She told KING 5 Monday night, "It just kept going around in circles on its side. That's when we knew something was wrong."

Boyer-Redman says she hyperventilated from the stress and her asthma. "All of us, the whole group, was talking to each other, trying to calm everybody down."

Washington State Fair officials have not yet said what caused the ride to malfunction.

We rescued 19 people off of a ride that was stuck @WAStateFair No injuries. pic.twitter.com/wB3UtMfDYG — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) September 4, 2018

© 2018 KING