x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

2 children die in Detroit fire; mom, 3 kids leap to safety

Officials say the two children were found dead Friday in a living room of the two-story house.
Credit: AP
Emergency responders survey the scene of a house fire, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Detroit. A Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced others to jump from a second-floor window to escape, fire department officials said. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Fire department officials say a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old died in a Christmas morning fire at a home on Detroit’s east side, while others were hurt when they jumped to safety from a second-floor window.

Officials say the two children were found dead Friday in a living room of the two-story house. Three children and their mother were injured leaping from the upper-level window. 

The mother was holding a 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped. An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. They were all taken to a hospital. 

Related Articles