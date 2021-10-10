2 dead, including juvenile, after SUV falls off overpass onto I-95 in Jacksonville

The 31-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger both died in the crash, while a second juvenile passenger is in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people, including one juvenile, are dead after a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Jacksonville's Holly Ford area.

At about 12:53 a.m., a Cadillac SUV heading west on Clark Road near I-95 crossed the eastbound lane and hit a guardrail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The SUV flew off the overpass and landed onto I-95 southbound, flipping multiple times before coming to a rest, JSO said.

The 31-year-old man driving the SUV was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders took two juvenile passengers to the hospital where one later died, JSO said. The other juvenile is in critical condition.