SHADY COVE, Ore. — Oregon State Police say they're seeking information about two deer in southern Oregon who were found with arrows caught shot through their bodies.

The animals were found in the wild Friday near Shady Cove, one with an arrow embedded through its head and the other close to its neck.

Fish and Wildlife workers tried to tranquilize the deer to remove the arrows but were unable to capture them.

Authorities say the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, as the animals are able to eat and walk.

A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association for information about the attackers.

