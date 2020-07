The sheriff's office said their injuries are not life-threatening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Franklin County SWAT officers have been shot and the suspected shooter is barricaded in a home.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the SWAT team members were shot Tuesday just after 8 a.m. on Beulah Road, just south of I-71 and Weber Road in north Columbus.

The SWAT team members were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

