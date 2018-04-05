BRANDON, Fla. - Two endangered children investigators feared may have been taken out of the country by their parents were found safe, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Amerah Salem Alghamdi and her attorney walked the children into the Child Protection Investigation Division offices in Brandon at about 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

"The children appear to be in good health and are being sheltered as per a court order," the sheriff's office said. "Alghamdi was staying in the Gibsonton/Riverview area."

Rami Abdulrahman Alsubhi, the children's father, was arrested this week for domestic violence against Alghamdi, his wife.

The children's father, Rami Abdulrahman Alsubhi (left), was arrested this week for domestic violence against his wife, Amerah Salem Alghamdi (right).

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Following Alsubhi's release, investigators feared the couple may go back to Saudi Arabia with their children, Mayar Alsubhi, 5, and Talia Alsubhi, 6 months.

Alsubhi remains free on bond from his original charges.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP