COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning on Sprague Road, west of state Route 252.

According to officials, 31-year-old Keith Liedtke, of Columbia Station, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G5 in the eastbound lane of Sprague Road. Twenty-seven-year-old Brent Reszler, of Columbia Station, was in the passenger seat. The Pontiac went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole which broke in half, bringing power lines down in the roadway.

Both men got out of the car and walked across the road, coming into contact with the downed lines.

Later on, 23-year-old Brett Wilson and 24-year-old Hannah Gallagher, both from Cleveland, heard the crash and went to help. Both Wilson and Gallagher also came in contact with the power lines.

Reszler and Wilson both died as a result of injuries suffered by coming in contact with the downed lines. 3News has since confirmed with Chief Ray Anthony that Wilson was a firefighter and an EMT with the Columbia Township department. He worked with the township for two years.

Columbia Township Fire Department

Liedtke and Gallagher were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Olmsted Township Police and Fire, Olmsted Falls Police and Fire, Columbia Township Fire and Rescue and the Lorain County Coroner all responded to the crash.

Note: Ohio State Highway Patrol previously stated Brett Reszler's last name was "Reizler." They have issued a correction, which is reflected in this story.