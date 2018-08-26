JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Multiple people were killed and others injured after a gunman opened fire at a Madden 19 video game tournament along Jacksonville's scenic riverfront.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the lone shooter, a white male, was dead at the Jacksonville Landing. Laer, the sheriff identified him as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore.

Williams said Katz used a handgun to shoot two people fatally and wound 11 others before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff said the shooting occurred inside of one of the restaurants in the Landing, and the area was cleared of potential witnesses.

Authorities had urged people hiding in the area to call 911 so police can get them out.

Six victims between the ages of 20 and 35 were at UF Health in Jacksonville, WTLV reported. One victim was in serious condition and the other five were in good condition.

A live feed from the tournament was underway when the shooting took place, and the audio feed is interrupted by the sound of several gunshots.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation. Gov. Rick Scott said he had promised Mayor Lenny Curry and other officials in Jacksonville any state support they might need.

Jacksonville is about 300 miles north of Parkland, where a gunman killed 17 people in a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day. Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement after Sunday's shooting saying "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."

Video game giant Electronic Arts issued a statement saying it was "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage."

Complexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player participating in the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter participant Grini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall. The gaming bar bills itself online as "Jacksonville's home for gamers and nerds alike."

The shooting took place less than two days after a gunfire at a high school football game a few miles away left one person dead and two wounded.

