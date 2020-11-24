2 people hurt in St. Petersburg shooting

One person showed up to the hospital on their own, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday evening.

St. Petersburg police received a call just after 8 p.m. about a man shot in the area of 9th Avenue S and 15th Street S, according to a news release. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

His condition and age are not yet known.

Another person later showed up at the hospital by themselves, police said. Their status isn't known yet, either.

Police say they expect to release more information further into the investigation.

