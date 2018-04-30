LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - Two teachers are on administrative leave after a student at Lake Alfred Elementary School was instructed to scrub the floors with a toothbrush as punishment, Polk County Public Schools said.

"This matter is also being investigated by law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families, with our full cooperation," the school district said in a statement. "Our schools are required to follow a Code of Student Conduct; it is expected that all disciplinary measures be handled in a manner that is respectful to the student and preserves their dignity. If true, the allegations described at Lake Alfred Elementary are completely unacceptable.”

The statement, issued Monday afternoon, followed an inquiry regarding a Sunday morning Facebook post by Kiara Francisco that detailed the 7-year-old's punishment, as instructed by teachers Helena Mays and Rebecca Schinleber.

"As the child strenuously worked to scrub these floors, she came across a spot that would not come clean," Francisco wrote. "When attempting to bring this to the attention of Mays, Mays yelled at the student to keep scrubbing until the floor was completely clean after which she would have to clean the counters."

Francisco wrote that the incident happened "this past week," but did not detail what the student was punished for.

Mays joined the district in 2004, Schinleber in 2008.

Mays, as a kindergarten teacher at Eastside Elementary in Haines City, was issued a verbal warning with a written confirmation in 2012 for a name calling incident. The disciplinary letter did not detail the incident.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP