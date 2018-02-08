TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa police officers and a bicyclist were injured in a crash late Wednesday at East Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Suwanee Avenue, the Tampa Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. while the officers were responding to an emergency call for service, according to the Tampa police.

The officer swerved to avoid traffic entering his lane and veered into a tree.

The officer driving, reserve officer passenger and a bicyclist who was hit while riding eastbound on East Martin Luther King Boulevard were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer driving and the bicyclist hit in the crash remain in the hospital as of early Thursday morning, but the reserve officer passenger has been released, Tampa police said.

East Martin Luther King Boulevard from East Central Avenue to North Florida Avenue has reopened after the crash.

