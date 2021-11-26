Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24 with her dad.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Search crews are in Bartholomew County looking for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Bartholomew County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Blessing Road around 6 a.m. Friday for a truck that was in the White River. Duck hunters found the truck, which had one person in it, identified as Jeremy Sweet. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for hypothermia.

Deputies discovered the man — along with his 2-year-old daughter, Emma — were reported missing Thursday. Police said Jeremy was out on bond after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in May. He was also charged with possession of meth. It's unclear if Emma was in the truck with her dad when duck hunters found it Friday.

Emma has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream colored jacket with butterflies on it.