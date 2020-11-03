TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of Interstate 275 closed overnight as crews contracted by the Florida Department of Transportation work on safety improvements.

The construction will prompt a major detour for drivers on the highway.

Northbound I-275 will be closed between SR 60 and Lois Avenue and southbound I-275 will be closed between West Shore Boulevard and SR 60 between 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Both directions of I-275 will be detoured to Kennedy Boulevard around the closed sections of the interstate.

During this time, the ramp from eastbound SR 60 onto northbound I-275 will also be closed; drivers will need to access northbound I-275 from West Shore Boulevard or other interchanges east of West Shore Boulevard.

Additionally, in order to allow better traffic flow, traffic exiting Tampa International Airport going to eastbound SR 60 and I-275 will be detoured to eastbound Spruce Street/Boy Scout Boulevard, then south on Dale Mabry Highway to access I-275 or continue south to SR 60/Kennedy Boulevard.

To avoid delays, drivers may want to consider alternate roads that aren’t part of the detour routes. Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic (as needed) at signalized intersections along the detour route to help with traffic flow.

DETOUR for Northbound I-275 : All traffic will be directed off at Exit 39 and will be detoured east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.

DETOUR for Southbound I-275 : All traffic will be directed off at West Shore Boulevard (Exit 40A). After exiting, drivers will turn left and go south to Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60, turn right and go west towards I-275. At the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza, turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275. Please note: After going through the Hoover Boulevard intersection, there is no turning back from entering southbound I-275 and crossing over Old Tampa Bay on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

DETOUR for Southbound I-275 to Westbound SR 60/Tampa International Airport/Veterans Expressway (Exit 39) : Use Exit 40A to West Shore Boulevard. At the end of the ramp, turn right and go north on West Shore Boulevard to Spruce Street. Turn left onto Spruce Street and go west to the entrance to TIA or continue onto westbound SR 60.

DETOUR for Eastbound SR 60 onto northbound I-275 : Traffic will continue past the "loop" entrance ramp onto northbound I-275 and continue east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.

DETOUR for Lois Avenue onto southbound I-275 and westbound SR 60 : Traffic will go south on Lois Avenue, turn right onto Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60, and proceed west. At the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza, turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275. To continue west on SR 60 to Tampa International Airport and the Veterans Expressway, continue straight on westbound SR 60 at the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza.

